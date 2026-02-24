'Peeing in pants...': influencer Nakul Dhull's joke on women backfires

Haryana-based influencer Nakul Dhull is under fire after a video surfaced where he joked about chasing women at night, saying, "Try walking fast or running behind a woman at night; she'll pee in her pants." Many felt this made light of real fears women face and called out the insensitivity.

Calls for action against Dhull Dhull's comments led to widespread criticism online, with people urging the Haryana Police and National Commission of Women to step in.

The prank he described—scaring women by following them at night—was seen as trivializing genuine safety concerns that many women deal with daily.

Who is Dhull? Dhull is described as a content creator and Haryana-based influencer, and the source reports on a prank-style clip.

The clip prompted public backlash.