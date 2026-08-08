Pema Khandu calls Supreme Court hearing 1-sided over CBI probe
India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu isn't happy with the Supreme Court's move to summon the state's top officials over alleged non-cooperation with the CBI.
He called the hearing "one-sided" since state lawyers weren't present to share proof of their cooperation with investigators.
Khandu vows evidence amid contract claims
Khandu says Arunachal Pradesh will clear things up and show evidence of cooperation at the next court date on August 24.
The court's order follows claims that huge contracts worth several hundred crore rupees went to companies tied to Khandu's family and close associates.