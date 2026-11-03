Pema Khandu says no decision on Siang project without consultations
Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu has pushed back against claims that people will be forced out for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).
He made it clear that nothing has been decided yet and promised that neither the state government nor the central government will take any decision on the Siang project without detailed and extensive public consultations.
This comes as protests grow over fears of villages being submerged.
Protests over Siang project turned violent
Many locals, especially from the Adi community, are worried about losing their homes and land. Some protests even turned violent in recent months.
At the same time, Khandu pointed out SUMP's strategic importance, especially with China building a dam upstream that could impact water flow in India.
He said any move forward will focus on transparency and making sure everyone's voice is heard.