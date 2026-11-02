Pema Khandu says Siang project exploratory, urges state to prepare

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has responded to concerns about China having already begun construction of a dam upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo River on 19th July 2025.

He reassured locals that no decision has been made yet on building the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal: the idea is still just being explored.

Khandu said, "We cannot control what happens upstream, but we can control what we do on our side. State must prepare and build resilience."