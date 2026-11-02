Pema Khandu says Siang project exploratory, urges state to prepare
India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has responded to concerns about China having already begun construction of a dam upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo River on 19th July 2025.
He reassured locals that no decision has been made yet on building the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal: the idea is still just being explored.
Khandu said, "We cannot control what happens upstream, but we can control what we do on our side. State must prepare and build resilience."
Khandu pledges consultation with Adi community
Khandu specifically addressed the Adi community's worries, promising that any move forward will follow all legal steps and require public input.
He encouraged everyone to keep talking openly and peacefully so development in the Siang region stays fair and sustainable.