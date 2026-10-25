People against SIR protest in Hyderabad over alleged 13cr deletions
This week, Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad saw hundreds gather to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The group People against SIR accused the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls of deleting over 13 crore voters across India, calling it a threat to basic rights.
Activists, students, and families joined in, holding signs like "SIR is equal to Suppressing India's Rights."
Protesters demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal
Speakers like political scientist and human rights activist G Haragopal criticized recent rule changes under the BJP government and asked why SIR was needed at all.
Many protesters felt these new rules unfairly favored the BJP and sidelined non-Hindu communities.
Their main ask: the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, summed up by chants of Inquilab Zindabad ("long live the revolution").