People against SIR protest in Hyderabad over alleged 13cr deletions

This week, Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad saw hundreds gather to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The group People against SIR accused the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls of deleting over 13 crore voters across India, calling it a threat to basic rights.

Activists, students, and families joined in, holding signs like "SIR is equal to Suppressing India's Rights."