Pepper spray and metal bangle incidents hit Mumbai morning trains
India
Mumbai's local trains saw two wild seat disputes during morning rush hours: one where a woman reportedly used pepper spray in a first-class women's compartment, causing chaos and getting herself detained by railway police.
In another case, an argument over seats in a luggage compartment turned violent, with three men injured after being hit with a metal bangle.
Government Railway Police detained woman
Incidents like these show just how tense things get during rush hour in Mumbai's packed trains.
With so many people fighting for space, tempers flare easily and sometimes things get out of hand.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained the woman in the pepper spray incident.