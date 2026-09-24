Perambalur collision between car and omnibus kills 4, injures 3
India
A late-night crash on the Tiruchi-Chennai highway turned tragic when a car carrying wedding guests collided with an omnibus around 2:30am in Perambalur.
Four people lost their lives: two died instantly, while two others passed away later at the hospital.
Three more passengers were injured but survived.
Victims identified, 34 bus passengers continued
The victims were identified as R Prabhakaran, 30; K Kaleeswaran, 25; K Surya, 35; and A Karthi, 38, all from Ramanathapuram district.
Thankfully, all 34 bus passengers were continued their trip in another vehicle.