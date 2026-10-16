Periyapatna sleeper bus crash kills 4, injures 35 early Friday
India
A major road accident near Periyapatna left four people dead and 35 injured when a sleeper bus and a truck crashed early Friday, October 16, 2026.
The truck was trying to dodge a tree that had fallen due to overnight rains, but ended up hitting the bus traveling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode.
Bus driver, 3 Kerala passengers dead
Among those who lost their lives were the bus driver and three passengers from Kerala.
Of the 35 injured, two are in serious condition and all have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment.
The truck swerved to the right to avoid hitting a tree that had fallen by the roadside due to overnight rains.