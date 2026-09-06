Permanent J&K High Court bench regulation takes effect in Ladakh

Big news for Ladakh: the regulation enabling a permanent bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in the region came into effect on Saturday, September 5, 2026, and is expected to facilitate further action for establishing and operationalising the bench.

This means locals currently requiring proceedings before the high court may have to travel outside Ladakh or spend extra money just to attend high court hearings, and a bench in Ladakh is expected to reduce that burden.