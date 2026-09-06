Permanent J&K High Court bench regulation takes effect in Ladakh
Big news for Ladakh: the regulation enabling a permanent bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in the region came into effect on Saturday, September 5, 2026, and is expected to facilitate further action for establishing and operationalising the bench.
This means locals currently requiring proceedings before the high court may have to travel outside Ladakh or spend extra money just to attend high court hearings, and a bench in Ladakh is expected to reduce that burden.
Vinai Kumar Saxena calls bench historic
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called it a "historic step" and thanked national leaders for making it happen.
Setting up this bench is just the start: officials will keep working on things like infrastructure and smooth administration so that the new setup actually works well for everyone in Ladakh.