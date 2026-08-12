'You eat non-veg?' Questions Ram Mandir CEO candidates were asked 

According to HT, candidates were asked questions like "Do you keep a shikha (tuft of hair)?," "Do you wear a janeu (sacred thread)?," and "Are you a pure vegetarian or do you eat non-vegetarian food?" "Do you consume alcohol or are you a teetotaler? Are you a staunch Hindu?"

They were also quizzed on their faith in Lord Ram and understanding of the temple's significance.

The interviews assessed administrative ability, leadership skills, religious engagement, and vision for the temple's future.