'You eat non-veg?' Questions Ram Mandir CEO candidates were asked
What's the story
The selection process for the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya reportedly took a personal turn, with the 18 shortlisted candidates questioned about their religious beliefs, dietary habits, and personal lives. They were also asked to fill out a Google form detailing their administrative experience and religious beliefs, practices, and personal lives. Questions about their vision for the temple were also asked in the interview.
Interview details
Candidates asked if they keep 'shikha,' wear 'janeu'
According to HT, candidates were asked questions like "Do you keep a shikha (tuft of hair)?," "Do you wear a janeu (sacred thread)?," and "Are you a pure vegetarian or do you eat non-vegetarian food?" "Do you consume alcohol or are you a teetotaler? Are you a staunch Hindu?"
They were also quizzed on their faith in Lord Ram and understanding of the temple's significance.
The interviews assessed administrative ability, leadership skills, religious engagement, and vision for the temple's future.
Committee details
Selection committee
According to HT, a face-to-face interview was held for only eight candidates, including four former IAS officers, on Tuesday.
The selection committee for the CEO position includes former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and scientist Suresh Haware.
The interviews were conducted in a greenhouse at the Ram Mandir complex with confidentiality maintained throughout.
Application details
Over 5,300 applications received for CEO position
The Trust received over 5,300 applications for the CEO position from across India.
Among those shortlisted are three former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, and four ex-military and education officials.
The identities of the selected applicants have yet to be revealed, but a person familiar with the matter told HT that former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey is among those on the list.
He is due to attend an in-person interview on Wednesday.
Row
Selection process comes amid investigation into donation theft
The selection process comes amid an investigation into theft and embezzlement of temple donations.
Eight accused have been arrested in the case, while three officials, including the Trust's former general secretary Champat Rai, stepped down from their posts.
The committee will shortlist three names and submit them to the Trust before September 2.
The Trust will then conduct interviews with the three candidates before selecting the CEO.