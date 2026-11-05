Perumpally and Chandra arrested in Kochi for allegedly attacking doctor
India
Two film actors, Bibin Perumpally and Athulya Chandra, were arrested in Kochi after allegedly attacking a doctor and stealing valuables worth ₹3.25 lakh.
The incident happened on November 2, when the doctor was called to an apartment for what he thought was an emergency medical case, but ended up being a setup.
Under BNS charges, 12 people named
Police have charged both actors with serious offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including wrongful confinement and robbery.
In total, 12 people have been named in the case: one identifiable person, while nine others whose identities are yet to be established.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to track down everyone involved.