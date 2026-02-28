PETA asks Galgotias University to give Orion to endangering dogs
PETA India has asked Galgotias University to donate its robotic dog, Orion, so circuses can stop using real dogs for performances.
Their goal is to help move real dogs from circuses into homes or sanctuaries where they'll have better lives.
Khushboo Gupta from PETA India said giving Orion would show the university cares about animal welfare and tech innovation.
Over 1.9 lakh people are backing PETA's campaign, and the group has also petitioned the Delhi High Court to ban animals in circuses.
Recently, Galgotias University was called out for trying to pass off Orion as its own, when it's actually a Chinese robot.