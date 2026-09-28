PETA India urges ban on meat ads citing Mahatma Gandhi
India
PETA India is urging the government to ban all meat advertisements, saying it would honor Mahatma Gandhi's idea of ahimsa (nonviolence) and reflect India's vegetarian roots.
They have written to the information and broadcasting minister, pointing out that cities such as Amsterdam and Haarlem have already restricted meat ads for environmental reasons.
PETA highlights environmental harm, animal cruelty
PETA India says meat production harms the environment and involves cruel treatment of animals.
They also warn about health risks, such as bird flu and antimicrobial resistance, claiming antimicrobial resistance could cause around 2 million deaths in India by 2050.
Their pitch: banning meat ads could help protect public health, the planet, and keep Gandhi's legacy alive.