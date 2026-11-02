PETA India warns 2026 draft could weaken lab animal protections
India
PETA India is pushing back against the government's proposed animal cruelty rules for 2026, saying these changes could weaken protections for animals used in lab testing.
More than 18,000 people have already signed PETA's petition to stop the draft rules from going through.
Celebrities back PETA, urge objections
Big names like John Abraham, Hema Malini, and K.L. Rahul are backing PETA's call for stronger animal welfare laws.
The new draft could allow more wildlife and community animals to be used in experiments with less oversight, something PETA warns might lead to more harmful testing.
They're urging everyone to send in objections by November 5 to help keep animal protection strong in India.