SC advocate seeks contempt action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar 

The petition comes after a report by The Indian Express on September 23, which stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions in the last 10 months over decisions taken by the poll panel without their knowledge or approval.

These objections were related to changes in Form 6, the addition and deletion of names from electoral rolls, and centralization of access to the electoral-roll database.