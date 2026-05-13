Petitioner withdraws plea after court displeasure, Tata Trusts meetings proceed
India
A petition was filed to stop the upcoming Tata Trusts board meetings, with concerns about whether their boards were set up correctly under Maharashtra law.
But in a twist, the petitioner withdrew his plea after the court expressed displeasure at his seeking an early hearing on grounds of "extreme urgency," so the meetings on May 16 are going ahead.
Meetings may discuss Srinivasan removal Bhat-appointment
The postponed board meetings could see major moves, like discussing the removal of TVS Group Chairman Venu Srinivasan and bringing Tata Group veteran Bhaskar Bhat onto the Tata Sons board.
So, these sessions might shape some big names in Indian business.