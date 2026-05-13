Petitioner withdraws plea after court displeasure, Tata Trusts meetings proceed India May 13, 2026

A petition was filed to stop the upcoming Tata Trusts board meetings, with concerns about whether their boards were set up correctly under Maharashtra law.

But in a twist, the petitioner withdrew his plea after the court expressed displeasure at his seeking an early hearing on grounds of "extreme urgency," so the meetings on May 16 are going ahead.