Petrol and diesel in several Indian cities cheaper than Dubai
Petrol and diesel prices across several Indian cities are currently lower than in Dubai.
Right now, diesel in Delhi costs ₹95.20 per liter, nearly ₹28 less than Dubai's price (₹123.41 per liter).
Gasoline is also lower at ₹102.12 per liter, compared to Dubai's Special 95, at about ₹110.04 per liter after a major UAE price hike on October 1, 2026.
UAE committee raises Dubai fuel prices
The UAE's Gasoline and Diesel Prices Follow-up Committee recently raised fuel prices as part of its monthly review tied to global rates, flipping the usual script where Gulf countries had the cheapest fuel around.
Since October 2026, gasoline and diesel in Dubai were much higher (₹110.04 per liter and ₹123.41 per liter), but both have shot up sharply since then, making this price gap with Indian cities pretty surprising for anyone used to Gulf fuel bargains.