Petrol and diesel in several Indian cities cheaper than Dubai

Petrol and diesel prices across several Indian cities are currently lower than in Dubai.

Right now, diesel in Delhi costs ₹95.20 per liter, nearly ₹28 less than Dubai's price (₹123.41 per liter).

Gasoline is also lower at ₹102.12 per liter, compared to Dubai's Special 95, at about ₹110.04 per liter after a major UAE price hike on October 1, 2026.