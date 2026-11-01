Petrol and diesel largely unchanged across India despite city variations
India
Fuel prices mostly stayed the same across India today. In New Delhi, petrol was ₹102.12 and diesel ₹95.20 per liter.
Mumbai and Kolkata saw similar stability: petrol was ₹111.21 in Mumbai and ₹113.51 in Kolkata, while diesel was ₹97.83 in Mumbai and ₹99.82 in Kolkata.
Bengaluru fuel dips, Bhubaneswar rises
Bengaluru stood out with a noticeable dip: petrol dropped by 75 paise to ₹110.93 and diesel by 76 paise to ₹98.80 per liter.
Noida saw a small decrease too, but just by 7 paise for both fuels.
On the flip side, Bhubaneswar's prices went up (petrol rose by ₹1.52 and diesel by ₹1.47).
CNG also got costlier by ₹1 in Bengaluru and Meerut, showing how local fuel costs can shift even when most cities stay steady.