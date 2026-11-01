Petrol and diesel largely unchanged across India despite city variations

Bengaluru stood out with a noticeable dip: petrol dropped by 75 paise to ₹110.93 and diesel by 76 paise to ₹98.80 per liter.

Noida saw a small decrease too, but just by 7 paise for both fuels.

On the flip side, Bhubaneswar's prices went up (petrol rose by ₹1.52 and diesel by ₹1.47).

CNG also got costlier by ₹1 in Bengaluru and Meerut, showing how local fuel costs can shift even when most cities stay steady.