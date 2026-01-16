Petrol and diesel prices hold steady across India
Petrol in Delhi is ₹94.72/liter, and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Oil companies updated these rates at 6am but for most cities, it's business as usual at the pump.
What's the price in your city?
Prices vary a lot depending on where you are: Mumbai's paying ₹104.21/liter for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel;
Kolkata isn't far behind at ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel).
Chennai's petrol is ₹100.75, with diesel (₹92.34) slightly higher than Bengaluru's diesel of ₹89.02.
Who pays the most—and the least?
Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46/liter and diesel at ₹95.70, while Chandigarh enjoys India's lowest major-city diesel price at just ₹82.45/liter.
Despite global oil swings and rupee changes, fuel prices have stayed steady since May 2022 thanks to tax cuts by both central and state governments.
Why are fuel prices so different?
India imports most of its crude oil—so global prices matter a lot—and if the rupee falls, things get pricier fast.
Taxes make up over half what you pay per liter (and can vary by state), plus refining costs and local demand all play a part in what shows up on that bill after you fill up.