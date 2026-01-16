Petrol and diesel prices hold steady across India

Petrol in Delhi is ₹94.72/liter, and diesel is ₹87.62/liter. Oil companies updated these rates at 6am but for most cities, it's business as usual at the pump.

What's the price in your city? Prices vary a lot depending on where you are: Mumbai's paying ₹104.21/liter for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel;

Kolkata isn't far behind at ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel).

Chennai's petrol is ₹100.75, with diesel (₹92.34) slightly higher than Bengaluru's diesel of ₹89.02.

Who pays the most—and the least? Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46/liter and diesel at ₹95.70, while Chandigarh enjoys India's lowest major-city diesel price at just ₹82.45/liter.

Despite global oil swings and rupee changes, fuel prices have stayed steady since May 2022 thanks to tax cuts by both central and state governments.