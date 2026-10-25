Petrol and diesel prices hold steady across major Indian cities
India
If you're filling up with petrol or diesel, not much has changed: prices stayed the same across major cities on Sunday.
In New Delhi, petrol is still ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.
Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai saw no shifts either, though their rates are a bit higher than the capital.
CNG up in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai
While regular fuel prices barely budged (except for a tiny 3 paise rise in Chandigarh), CNG costs jumped in several places.
Mumbai's CNG now costs ₹89 per kg after a ₹1 hike; Bengaluru's is up to ₹98 per kg; and Chennai saw a bigger jump to ₹99.50 per kg.
Mathura and Meerut also had increases, while New Delhi and NCR's CNG rate held steady at ₹86.98 per kg for now.
So if you rely on CNG for your daily commute, you might feel the pinch this week!