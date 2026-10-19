Petrol and diesel prices steady across India's major cities today
India
No surprises at the pump today: petrol and diesel prices are holding steady across major Indian cities.
In Delhi, you will pay ₹102.12 per liter for petrol and ₹95.20 for diesel, while Mumbai drivers face higher rates at ₹111.21 and ₹97.83 per liter thanks to extra local taxes.
Rates unchanged despite global market volatility
Fuel prices get updated daily by companies like Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, based on global oil trends, currency shifts, taxes, and more, but despite world market ups and downs lately, rates here have not budged much recently.