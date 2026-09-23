Petrol and diesel prices steady across major Indian cities Wednesday
India
No surprises at the pump this Wednesday; petrol and diesel prices didn't budge in major cities.
In New Delhi, petrol held steady at ₹102.12 per liter and diesel at ₹95.20, while Mumbai's rates were a bit higher with petrol at ₹111.21 and diesel at ₹97.83.
Taxes, oil trends shape fuel prices
Petrol crossed the ₹100 mark in several places, hitting a high of ₹115.69 in Hyderabad.
Chandigarh offered some relief with the lowest petrol price at ₹98.10 and also had the cheapest diesel at ₹86.09, while Thiruvananthapuram topped out for diesel at ₹104.40 per liter.
These price differences mostly come down to state taxes and global oil trends, so where you fill up really does matter!