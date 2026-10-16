Petrol and diesel prices steady in major Indian cities

Delhi has petrol at ₹96.72 and diesel at ₹89.62 per liter, while major metros see similar steady prices.

Globally, oil markets are pretty shaky thanks to tensions in the Middle East and policy talks in the US but moves like the International Energy Agency releasing extra diesel haven't pushed Indian fuel prices up (yet).

So if you're filling up this week, no need to stress about sudden price hikes, at least for today.