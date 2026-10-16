Petrol and diesel prices steady in major Indian cities
India
No surprises at the pump today: petrol and diesel prices haven't changed in major cities.
In Mumbai, petrol stood at ₹111.21 per liter.
Despite all the ups and downs in global oil rates lately, state-run fuel companies are keeping things stable for now.
Delhi petrol ₹96.72 diesel ₹89.62 unchanged
Delhi has petrol at ₹96.72 and diesel at ₹89.62 per liter, while major metros see similar steady prices.
Globally, oil markets are pretty shaky thanks to tensions in the Middle East and policy talks in the US but moves like the International Energy Agency releasing extra diesel haven't pushed Indian fuel prices up (yet).
So if you're filling up this week, no need to stress about sudden price hikes, at least for today.