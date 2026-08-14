Petrol and diesel unchanged in major cities since May 25
If you're wondering about petrol and diesel rates this week, they haven't budged. Prices across big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru stayed the same on Friday.
Even though global oil prices have been bouncing around (Brent crude dropped 2.2% to near $87 a barrel on Friday), Indian fuel rates haven't changed since May 25.
Delhi Mumbai Kolkata petrol diesel rates
Here's a quick snapshot: In Delhi, petrol is ₹96.72 per liter and diesel is ₹89.62 per liter.
Mumbai tops the list with petrol at ₹106.31 per liter and diesel at ₹94.27 per liter.
Kolkata has the lowest among these cities with petrol at ₹106.03 per liter and diesel at ₹92.76 per liter.
India fuel prices updated every morning
Fuel prices in India get updated every morning based on global oil trends and currency exchange rates, plus taxes from both central and state governments.
Despite all the ups and downs in the oil market lately, OMCs have kept things stable for nearly three months now, which definitely makes budgeting a little easier!