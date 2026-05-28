Petrol and diesel unchanged today as OMCs under financial strain India May 28, 2026

Petrol and diesel prices didn't budge on Thursday, May 28, even though state-run oil companies are feeling the heat financially.

After four hikes earlier this month (adding up to ₹7.50 per liter), retail fuel rates in Delhi are still almost ₹13 below what OMCs need to break even.

With global crude costs climbing and tensions in West Asia, there's worry about more hikes coming soon.