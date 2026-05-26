Petrol crosses ₹100 in all 4 metros after 4 hikes
Petrol prices have crossed the ₹100 mark in all four metro cities, thanks to four hikes in less than two weeks.
Right now, gasoline is ₹101.61 per liter in Delhi and ₹107.66 per liter in Mumbai; diesel sits at ₹88.77 per liter and ₹96.82 per liter, respectively (as of May 26).
The main culprit? Global crude oil prices jumped over 15% since mid-May because of fighting involving Iran.
Fuel rise squeezes household budgets
With fuel costs rising, everything from groceries to food delivery is likely to get more expensive.
Transportation costs ripple through daily essentials. Experts warn inflation could hit the Reserve Bank of India's upper limit, putting extra strain on household budgets.
The government says it held off price hikes for 76 days but had to act due to mounting losses; now, everyone's feeling the pinch as living expenses climb higher.