Petrol crosses ₹100 in all 4 metros after 4 hikes India May 26, 2026

Petrol prices have crossed the ₹100 mark in all four metro cities, thanks to four hikes in less than two weeks.

Right now, gasoline is ₹101.61 per liter in Delhi and ₹107.66 per liter in Mumbai; diesel sits at ₹88.77 per liter and ₹96.82 per liter, respectively (as of May 26).

The main culprit? Global crude oil prices jumped over 15% since mid-May because of fighting involving Iran.