Petrol, diesel prices hold steady—here's what you need to know
Fuel prices stayed unchanged across India on Sunday.
In Delhi, petrol cost ₹94.72 per liter and diesel was at ₹87.62.
Hyderabad topped the charts with petrol at ₹107.46.
City-wise price check
Mumbai's petrol stood at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.
Kolkata wasn't far behind with petrol at ₹103.94 and diesel at ₹90.76, while Chennai saw petrol for ₹100.75 and Bengaluru had it for ₹102.92.
Why are fuel prices stable?
Oil companies update prices every morning based on global crude rates, rupee value, state taxes, refining costs, and local demand-supply—so what you pay depends on where you live and what's happening globally.
Quick tip: Check your city's rates in seconds
Want today's price? Just send an SMS:
For Indian Oil, type your city code + "RSP" to 9224992249;
BPCL users text "RSP" to 9223112222;
HPCL folks send "HP Price" to 9222201122.