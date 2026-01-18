Petrol, diesel prices hold steady—here's what you need to know

Fuel prices stayed unchanged across India on Sunday. In Delhi, petrol cost ₹94.72 per liter and diesel was at ₹87.62. Hyderabad topped the charts with petrol at ₹107.46.

City-wise price check Mumbai's petrol stood at ₹104.21 and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter.

Kolkata wasn't far behind with petrol at ₹103.94 and diesel at ₹90.76, while Chennai saw petrol for ₹100.75 and Bengaluru had it for ₹102.92.

Why are fuel prices stable? Oil companies update prices every morning based on global crude rates, rupee value, state taxes, refining costs, and local demand-supply—so what you pay depends on where you live and what's happening globally.