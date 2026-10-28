Petrol, diesel unchanged across Indian cities today with wide gaps
Fuel prices are a mixed bag right now, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities today, but there's a big gap depending on where you fill up.
Delhi drivers paid ₹102.12 per liter for petrol and ₹95.20 per liter for diesel, while Mumbai topped out at ₹111.21 per liter for petrol and ₹97.83 per liter for diesel.
Chennai was a bit easier on the wallet, with petrol at ₹107.76 per liter and diesel at ₹99.55 per liter.
CNG prices rise across Indian cities
While petrol and diesel held steady, CNG prices jumped in several places today.
Chennai, Mathura, and Meerut all saw a hike of ₹2 per kg: Chennai's CNG now costs ₹99.50 per kg and Meerut's is at ₹95.50 per kg.
Mumbai (₹89 per kg) and Bengaluru (₹98 per kg) also saw smaller increases of ₹1 each.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad has the highest CNG price at ₹112 per kg, but New Delhi and NCR share the lowest CNG price at ₹86.98.