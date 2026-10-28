Petrol, diesel unchanged across Indian cities today with wide gaps

Fuel prices are a mixed bag right now, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities today, but there's a big gap depending on where you fill up.

Delhi drivers paid ₹102.12 per liter for petrol and ₹95.20 per liter for diesel, while Mumbai topped out at ₹111.21 per liter for petrol and ₹97.83 per liter for diesel.

Chennai was a bit easier on the wallet, with petrol at ₹107.76 per liter and diesel at ₹99.55 per liter.