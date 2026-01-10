Petrol pumps in Imphal shut down after bomb blast, sparking fuel crisis

Dealers demand safety as black-market prices surge

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity called this a life-threatening attack—the second such scare in recent weeks—and linked it to ongoing extortion threats against pump owners.

They've asked for better security at all stations and government responsibility for any future attacks.

With pumps closed, petrol is now being sold on the black market for ₹120-₹200 per liter, making things tough for everyone needing to get around.