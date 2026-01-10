Petrol pumps in Imphal shut down after bomb blast, sparking fuel crisis
All petrol pumps in Imphal and the surrounding valley districts have been closed indefinitely after a bomb was thrown at the BPCL Petrol Pump Dealer M/s Elidas Fuel Station, Moirang Kumbi Road in Bishnupur district on Thursday night.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the attack damaged the outlet and has left the city scrambling for fuel.
Dealers demand safety as black-market prices surge
The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity called this a life-threatening attack—the second such scare in recent weeks—and linked it to ongoing extortion threats against pump owners.
They've asked for better security at all stations and government responsibility for any future attacks.
With pumps closed, petrol is now being sold on the black market for ₹120-₹200 per liter, making things tough for everyone needing to get around.