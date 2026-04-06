Petroleum Ministry assures crude supply despite Russia deal end
No need to worry about fuel, India's crude oil supply is still solid, even though the special deal with Russia has ended.
Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry confirmed that all shipments are secured and refineries are running at or above full capacity.
There has been slight fluctuation in LPG output, but domestic LPG procurement remains above 47 TMT.
Indian-flagged vessels transit Hormuz
Indian shipping is moving smoothly through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, with 16 Indian-flagged vessels currently operating there.
Six ships are carrying crude oil and two are LPG-carrying vessels, one of which is empty, along with other cargo like LNG and chemicals.
Green Sanvi Green Asha docking India
Two big LPG carriers, Green Sanvi and Green Asha, have already crossed the strait and are set to dock in India on April 7 and April 9.
Their arrival will help keep the country's gas supply steady for everyone.