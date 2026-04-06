Petroleum Ministry assures crude supply despite Russia deal end India Apr 06, 2026

No need to worry about fuel, India's crude oil supply is still solid, even though the special deal with Russia has ended.

Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry confirmed that all shipments are secured and refineries are running at or above full capacity.

There has been slight fluctuation in LPG output, but domestic LPG procurement remains above 47 TMT.