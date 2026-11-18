A new Pew Research Center report says that while the number of Hindus will keep rising (by about 176 million in India and 199 million worldwide by 2070), their overall share of the population is actually set to shrink.

The main reason? India's Hindu share is expected to fall because Muslims continue to have higher fertility rates and a younger age profile, while the global Hindu share declines because the rest of the world's population is projected to grow faster.