Pew Research Center finds Hindu numbers rise but share shrinks
A new Pew Research Center report says that while the number of Hindus will keep rising (by about 176 million in India and 199 million worldwide by 2070), their overall share of the population is actually set to shrink.
The main reason? India's Hindu share is expected to fall because Muslims continue to have higher fertility rates and a younger age profile, while the global Hindu share declines because the rest of the world's population is projected to grow faster.
Fertility and migration reshape Hindu populations
It mostly comes down to who's having more kids, how young people are, and where people are moving.
In India, higher fertility among Muslims is shifting the balance.
Globally, most Hindus still live in Asia-Pacific, but places like North America could see its Hindu populations more than double by 2070 thanks to immigration and migration.
So while numbers go up, the percentage story is a bit different.