Pfizer pulls affected batches after Karnataka FDA raid near Bengaluru
India
Pfizer is stepping up after the Karnataka Food and Drug Administration uncovered a major counterfeit drug operation during a raid near Bengaluru last month.
With 16 drug licenses revoked and eight more suspended, Pfizer is working closely with officials, pulling affected batches from shelves, and sharing information to help spot fake medicines.
Pfizer starts legal action under Drugs-and-Cosmetics-Act-1940
The company isn't just watching from the sidelines.
Pfizer has started legal action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, and says it is working closely with authorities to keep public health protected.