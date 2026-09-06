PG building in Satya Niketan collapses, killing 2 people
India
A PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday, leaving two people dead.
The place was still under construction but already housed students from DU South Campus and nearby colleges.
Now, police and city officials are investigating whether the property broke any rules or skipped safety checks.
Satya Niketan building modified, safety concerns
Early findings suggest the building had been heavily modified to squeeze in more students, possibly without proper fire exits or safety measures.
The owner has not been cooperating (his phone is switched off), which makes things tougher for investigators.
This tragedy has sparked fresh worries about how safe student accommodations really are around Delhi's college hubs.