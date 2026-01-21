PhD scholar jumps to death on IIT-Kanpur campus

A PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur , died on Tuesday after he allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building. The victim has been identified as Ramswroop Ishram, a research scholar in Earth Sciences. This incident marks the third suicide at the institution in four months, per the Indian Express.

Investigation update Preliminary investigation points to suicide, no foul play suspected Preliminary investigations indicate that Ishram's death was a suicide. There were no signs of foul play, as several people were present on campus during the incident. Forensic experts have been called in to gather evidence from the scene. The victim had been living with his wife and three-year-old daughter in a room at the New SBRA residential building on campus.

Mental health Victim struggled with depression, underwent recent counseling Ishram was reportedly battling depression and had undergone counseling sessions recently. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi confirmed that the victim had been depressed for a long time and had been counseled multiple times. His family in Rajasthan has also been informed about the tragic incident. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which is likely to be conducted on Wednesday.

