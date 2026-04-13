Ph.D. student dies by suicide after months of alleged harassment
India
A 30-year-old Ph.D. student died by suicide at home on April 11, 2026, after months of alleged harassment from her research guide.
Her note described ongoing sexual and mental harassment since August 2025.
The additional director of a government research institute, her guide, was arrested soon after.
Additional director charged under new laws
Just two days before her death, the accused sent the scholar a written apology admitting to his behavior.
After the tragedy, her father filed a police complaint, leading to quick action.
The additional director has been charged under new laws for abetment of suicide and assault intending to outrage modesty, and will stay in custody as investigations continue.