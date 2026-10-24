Phone under washbasin found in Power Grid Hyderabad women's restroom
India
A mobile phone, wrapped in white paper and taped under a washbasin, was discovered in the women's restroom at Power Grid Corporation of India's Hyderabad office.
The find came from a vigilant chief manager, raising serious concerns about privacy and possible secret recording.
Floor attendant held, cybercrime police investigating
The floor attendant allegedly tried to flee with the phone when questioned but was stopped by colleagues, human resources staff and security personnel.
He is now in judicial custody, and cybercrime police are investigating if any recordings were made or if others were involved, while requesting protection of the privacy of any employees who may have been recorded.