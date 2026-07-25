PIB: AI videos falsely show PM Modi, Goyal threatening students
Fake AI-generated videos showing PM Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal threatening students have been making the rounds during the NEET-UG 2026 protests.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stepped in to clarify that these clips are doctored. Neither leader actually said those things.
According to the PIB, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating" the videos, aiming to stir up confusion while students protest alleged exam leaks.
PIB urges reporting amid NEET-UG protests
As protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) grow across India, especially over NEET-UG paper leaks, the PIB is urging everyone to stay alert for fake news.
If you spot suspicious content about government matters, you can report it directly via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email factcheck@pib.gov.in.
Meanwhile, students are calling for big changes in education (and even asking for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation), so things are pretty tense right now.