PIB: AI videos falsely show PM Modi, Goyal threatening students

Fake AI-generated videos showing PM Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal threatening students have been making the rounds during the NEET-UG 2026 protests.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has stepped in to clarify that these clips are doctored. Neither leader actually said those things.

According to the PIB, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating" the videos, aiming to stir up confusion while students protest alleged exam leaks.