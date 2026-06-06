PIB debunks AI-generated video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
India
A fake video showing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar admitting surprise at Pakistan's response during Operation Sindoor went viral, but it turned out the whole thing was AI-generated.
The government's PIB Fact Check team quickly called it out, confirming the clip used old 2024 footage and added statements Jaishankar never actually made.
Government urges verification and official reporting
The government is reminding everyone to double-check what they see online before sharing, especially with AI making fakes so convincing.
If you spot suspicious content, report it through official channels; helping stop the spread of misinformation is everyone's job now.