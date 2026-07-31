PIB debunks deepfake of Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing ₹2.5L monthly returns

PIB warned that neither Sitharaman nor the government backs any such schemes and urged everyone to stay sharp against "easy money" offers online.

This isn't the first time. Last year in Bengaluru, a woman allegedly lost ₹43.4 lakh after trusting a similar deepfake scam using an AI-generated video of Sitharaman.

If you spot suspicious content like this, report it to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp or email.