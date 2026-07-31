PIB debunks deepfake of Nirmala Sitharaman endorsing ₹2.5L monthly returns
India
A viral video claiming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supports a scheme offering ₹2.5 lakh monthly returns for just ₹22,000 has been called out by PIB Fact Check.
The clip, flagged as reported on July 31, 2026, is completely fake and uses AI to mimic her endorsement.
PIB warns government not endorsing schemes
PIB warned that neither Sitharaman nor the government backs any such schemes and urged everyone to stay sharp against "easy money" offers online.
This isn't the first time. Last year in Bengaluru, a woman allegedly lost ₹43.4 lakh after trusting a similar deepfake scam using an AI-generated video of Sitharaman.
If you spot suspicious content like this, report it to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp or email.