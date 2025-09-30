PIB debunks fake video of Ladakh police chief
A fake, AI-edited video has been making the rounds online, wrongly showing Ladakh's police chief saying climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested "without any evidence on the defense minister's orders."
India's Press Information Bureau fact-checked and debunked this, clarifying that no such statement was ever made.
They reminded everyone to double-check AI-generated content before sharing.
Wangchuk was detained during protests in Ladakh
Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act during ongoing protests in Ladakh for statehood and special constitutional safeguards.
The demonstrations have sadly resulted in four deaths and 90 injuries.
Authorities claim Wangchuk incited activities that threatened public order; he's now being held in Jodhpur prison based on specific inputs.