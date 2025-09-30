PIB debunks fake video of Ladakh police chief India Sep 30, 2025

A fake, AI-edited video has been making the rounds online, wrongly showing Ladakh's police chief saying climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested "without any evidence on the defense minister's orders."

India's Press Information Bureau fact-checked and debunked this, clarifying that no such statement was ever made.

They reminded everyone to double-check AI-generated content before sharing.