UP: 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker shot dead over Instagram post
A 16-year-old Bajrang Dal worker named Shobhit was shot dead in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly after a disagreement over an Instagram post.
The incident happened on Monday, and police say the main suspect is currently on the run.
Protests outside police station
Shobhit's death sparked protests outside Katghar police station as Bajrang Dal members demanded quick arrests.
Police have stepped up security for Shobhit's last rites and say a search is underway to track down the accused.