PIB debunks viral notice claiming banks closed every Saturday
India
Heard that banks will now be closed every Saturday? That's not true. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) just debunked a viral fake notice claiming all Saturdays are public holidays for public sector banks like SBI.
Officially, only the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are holidays. Nothing has changed.
Bank unions postpone strike, talks ongoing
This confusion popped up days after bank unions postponed their planned strike, which was pushing for a five-day work week (meaning all Saturdays off).
Talks with the Indian Banks's Association are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, PIB has advised people to flag suspicious content relating to the Central Government for verification: fake news like this can really mess with people's plans.