PIB exposes AI generated Rajnath Singh video during NEET-UG protests
India
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) just called out a fake, AI-generated video that made it look like Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was threatening student protesters in Delhi.
Turns out, the clip was AI-generated and pushed by Pakistani propaganda accounts during heated protests over NEET-UG 2026 exam leaks.
The PIB shared the real footage to set things straight.
PIB denies Rajnath Singh protest remarks
PIB's Fact Check Unit posted on X, saying, "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not make any such statement regarding the Delhi protest."
They're asking everyone to report misleading posts and stick to trusted sources for updates.
Meanwhile, as protests turned violent (with injuries on both sides), Singh promised fairness in the exam process.