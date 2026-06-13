PIB fact check debunks NEET UG 2026 question paper leak
India
Heard the buzz about the NEET UG 2026 question paper leak? PIB Fact Check just called it out as fake.
The claim surfaced on X after a user shared a screenshot purportedly received from a Telegram group showing what looked like a legitimate question booklet, but officials have confirmed there is no leak.
PIB asks students report exam misinformation
PIB is reminding students not to fall for or spread unverified claims, especially now, with the re-exam coming up on June 21.
If you spot anything suspicious about government exams online, report it directly to PIB Fact Check so everyone stays in the loop and stress-free.