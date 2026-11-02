PIB fact check debunks WhatsApp claim about Diwali note shortage
India
A WhatsApp rumor claimed RBI warned about a shortage of small denomination notes before Diwali.
Turns out, that's totally false: PIB Fact Check confirmed RBI never made any such announcement and reminded everyone to check official sources before believing or sharing viral messages.
Verify money information with RBI
With Diwali around the corner and cash, PIB Fact Check shared on X that it's best to double-check sensitive info, like anything about money, with trusted sources like the official RBI website and verified social media accounts, or PIB Fact Check for clarifications.
Stay alert and help stop misinformation from spreading!