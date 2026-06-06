PIB Fact Check: NTA, not Finance Ministry, runs NEET re-exam
India
Heard rumors about the Ministry of Finance handling NEET UG 2026 re-exam papers? That's not true: PIB Fact Check called out these claims as "fake" and cleared up that only the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Education Ministry is in charge of the exam.
NEET UG re-exam June 21 schedule
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set for June 21, running from 2pm to 5:15pm. Admit cards will be out by June 14.
To keep things secure, the Indian Air Force will help deliver question papers.
For updates, stick to official sources. Don't fall for random rumors online!