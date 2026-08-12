PIB flags Facebook scam ad using Nirmala Sitharaman AI video
India
Heads up, PIB just flagged a scam ad on Facebook that uses an AI-generated video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to push a bogus investment scheme.
The ad claims you can turn ₹22,000 into ₹5.5 lakh every week, but < em>PIB Fact Check says it's fake.
Neither Sitharaman nor the government has anything to do with it.
PIB warns against sharing personal details
PIB is reminding everyone not to trust wild promises or share personal details with these kinds of ads.
If something seems off, double-check through official sources.
You can report suspicious stuff directly to PIB Fact Check on WhatsApp (+91 8799711259) or by email (factcheck@pib.gov.in).