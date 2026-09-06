PIB: Satya Niketan PG collapse, not a Delhi University hostel

There was a lot of buzz about a DU hostel collapse, but officials have set the record straight: the PIB says those reports are misleading.

What actually happened: a private paying-guest (PG) building near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon. Sadly, at least five people lost their lives and at least 40 people were trapped under the rubble.

The building was a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi, located near Delhi University's South Campus, not a hostel belonging to the Delhi University's South Campus.