PIB: Satya Niketan PG collapse, not a Delhi University hostel
There was a lot of buzz about a DU hostel collapse, but officials have set the record straight: the PIB says those reports are misleading.
What actually happened: a private paying-guest (PG) building near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon. Sadly, at least five people lost their lives and at least 40 people were trapped under the rubble.
The building was a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi, located near Delhi University's South Campus, not a hostel belonging to the Delhi University's South Campus.
Rescue teams pull out 11 students
Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Police, are still working at the site.
So far, 11 students have been pulled out alive (two are in critical condition).
Locals say waterlogging and ongoing repairs may have caused the collapse.
Turns out, the building was a G 4 building but had five floors instead (a big violation of construction rules).
As a safety step, another nearby girls' paying-guest building has also been evacuated and sealed by authorities.