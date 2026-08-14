PIB warns of fake income tax phishing notice demanding ₹6,000
India
Heads up: The PIB Fact Check team is warning everyone about a fake notice pretending to be from the Income Tax Department.
This fake notice asks you to pay ₹6,000 and tries to grab your personal financial info.
Officials have confirmed it's just a phishing attempt, so don't fall for it.
Report suspicious emails to PIB
The department made it clear they never ask for sensitive financial details by email.
If you get anything suspicious, don't click or reply, just report it (WhatsApp: +91 8799711259, email: factcheck@pib.gov.in).
For extra protection, keep your antivirus updated and always double-check before sharing any details online.