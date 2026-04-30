Pickup van overturns in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, 12 dead
India
A tragic accident struck Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night when a pickup van carrying 35 laborers overturned after the driver lost control.
The crash was so severe that it also hit an oncoming SUV, leaving 12 people dead and approximately 20 injured.
Injured referred to Indore, probe underway
Those with serious injuries received basic treatment and were referred to Indore.
Union Minister Savitri Thakur mentioned that speeding and loss of control led to the accident.
An investigation is underway, and the chief minister also took immediate notice as authorities work to support victims and find out exactly what happened.